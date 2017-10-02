170210-N-HV059-067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Tyler Williams searches for hotspots in a main engine room aboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:50
|Photo ID:
|3159986
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-HV059-067
|Resolution:
|5568x3236
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-HV059-067 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
