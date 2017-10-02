170210-N-HV059-067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Tyler Williams searches for hotspots in a main engine room aboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

