170210-N-HV059-043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) practice firefighting in Main Engine Room Number One during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

