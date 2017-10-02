(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170210-N-HV059-043 [Image 2 of 2]

    170210-N-HV059-043

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170210-N-HV059-043 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10 2017) Sailors assigned to USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) practice firefighting in Main Engine Room Number One during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:50
    Photo ID: 3159985
    VIRIN: 170210-N-HV059-043
    Resolution: 5053x2842
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170210-N-HV059-043 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170210-N-HV059-067
    170210-N-HV059-043

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FIRE
    US
    FLEET
    DAMAGE CONTROL
    USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95)
    SHIP
    NAVY
    SAILORS
    FIRE FIGHTING
    DESTROYER
    USA
    TRAINING
    COVERALS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT