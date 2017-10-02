170210-N-CF105-128 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 10, 2017) Sailors onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG95), prepare to bring Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3, into the hangar bay. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

