170210-N-CF105-128 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 10, 2017) Sailors onboard USS James E. Williams (DDG95), prepare to bring Cutlass 471, an SH-60R attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3, into the hangar bay. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:40
|Photo ID:
|3159969
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-CF105-128
|Resolution:
|5568x3151
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-CF105-128 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
