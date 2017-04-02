VOGELWEH, Germany – Master Sgt. Kevin Watts, noncommissioned officer in charge, Retirement Services Office, 99th Regional Support Command and an attendee of the 99th RSC RSO bi-annual preretirement brief hosted by the 7th MSC, Feb. 4, 2017 discuss the use of a smartphone to access more information.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 09:49 Photo ID: 3159966 VIRIN: 170204-A-NP785-093 Resolution: 4896x3264 Size: 4.45 MB Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 99th RSC briefs 7th MSC Soldiers on reserve retirement [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.