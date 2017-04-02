(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    99th RSC briefs 7th MSC Soldiers on reserve retirement [Image 1 of 4]

    99th RSC briefs 7th MSC Soldiers on reserve retirement

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    7th Mission Support Command

    VOGELWEH, Germany – Master Sgt. Kevin Watts, noncommissioned officer in charge, Retirement Services Office, 99th Regional Support Command and an attendee of the 99th RSC RSO bi-annual preretirement brief hosted by the 7th MSC, Feb. 4, 2017 discuss the use of a smartphone to access more information.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 09:49
    Photo ID: 3159966
    VIRIN: 170204-A-NP785-093
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th RSC briefs 7th MSC Soldiers on reserve retirement [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    Italy
    AFRICOM
    Europe
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    Army Strong
    U.S. Army Europe
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    99th RSC
    USAR
    21st TSC
    Kaiserslautern
    USAREUR
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    USARAF
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    Strong Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    99th RSC RSO

