VOGELWEH, German –Brig. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, commanding general for the 7th Mission Support Command, center, listens to a brief on military retiree Tricare benefits during the 99th Regional Support Command Retirement Services Office bi-annual preretirement brief hosted by the 7th MSC, Feb. 4, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 09:49
|Photo ID:
|3159960
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-NP785-041
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 99th RSC briefs 7th MSC Soldiers on reserve retirement [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
