170210-N-CF105-028 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 10, 2017) Members of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) go through safety procedures to extinguish a fire in Main Engine Room Number One during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:23
|Photo ID:
|3159953
|VIRIN:
|170210-N-CF105-028
|Resolution:
|4455x3712
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170210-N-CF105-028 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
