170210-N-CF105-028 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 10, 2017) Members of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) go through safety procedures to extinguish a fire in Main Engine Room Number One during a General Quarters Drill. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

