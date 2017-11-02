(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170211-N-HV059-036

    170211-N-HV059-036

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170211-N-HV059-036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Geoffrey Cato and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Zachary Borst shift the lube oil duplex filter as part of an engineering training evolution in Main Engine Room Number One aboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:23
    Photo ID: 3159951
    VIRIN: 170211-N-HV059-036
    Resolution: 4148x2951
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170211-N-HV059-036 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US
    ENGINEER
    USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95)
    NAVY
    USA
    MACHINIST

