170211-N-HV059-036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2017) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Geoffrey Cato and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Zachary Borst shift the lube oil duplex filter as part of an engineering training evolution in Main Engine Room Number One aboard USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:23
|Photo ID:
|3159951
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-HV059-036
|Resolution:
|4148x2951
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, 170211-N-HV059-036 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
