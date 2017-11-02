(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170211-N-HV059-007 [Image 1 of 2]

    170211-N-HV059-007

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170211-N-HV059-007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Courtney Nobles stands watch as Safety Observer while conducting daily movement checks of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) Close-In Weapons System (CWIS). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:13
    Photo ID: 3159939
    VIRIN: 170211-N-HV059-007
    Resolution: 5439x3484
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170211-N-HV059-007 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170211-N-HV059-007
    170211-N-CF105-086

    GUNS
    US
    NAVY
    SHIPS
    DESTROYER
    USA

