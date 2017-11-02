170211-N-HV059-007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Courtney Nobles stands watch as Safety Observer while conducting daily movement checks of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) Close-In Weapons System (CWIS). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 08:13
|Photo ID:
|3159939
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-HV059-007
|Resolution:
|5439x3484
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170211-N-HV059-007 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
