170211-N-HV059-007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 11 2017) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Courtney Nobles stands watch as Safety Observer while conducting daily movement checks of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95) Close-In Weapons System (CWIS). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released))

