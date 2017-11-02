(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170211-N-CF105-086 [Image 2 of 2]

    170211-N-CF105-086

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170211-N-CF105-086 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Gas Turbine Electrical 2nd Class Eric Rasmussen and Gas Turbine Mechanical 3rd Class Jessica Brown go through an engineering training evolution onboard USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:13
    Photo ID: 3159936
    VIRIN: 170211-N-CF105-086
    Resolution: 4768x2689
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170211-N-CF105-086 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170211-N-HV059-007
    170211-N-CF105-086

    ENGINE
    US
    COVERALLS
    NAVY
    USA
    MACHINISTUSS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95)

