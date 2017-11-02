170211-N-CF105-086 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Gas Turbine Electrical 2nd Class Eric Rasmussen and Gas Turbine Mechanical 3rd Class Jessica Brown go through an engineering training evolution onboard USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:13 Photo ID: 3159936 VIRIN: 170211-N-CF105-086 Resolution: 4768x2689 Size: 1.32 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170211-N-CF105-086 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.