    170211-N-CF105-073 [Image 1 of 2]

    170211-N-CF105-073

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170211-N-CF105-073 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Votta, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Leonel Campos, and Damage Controlman Fireman Mcbrearty Sean inspect an Electrical Submersible Pump on James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 08:02
    Photo ID: 3159930
    VIRIN: 170211-N-CF105-073
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170211-N-CF105-073 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

