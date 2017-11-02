170211-N-CF105-073 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Michael Votta, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Leonel Campos, and Damage Controlman Fireman Mcbrearty Sean inspect an Electrical Submersible Pump on James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|02.11.2017
|02.13.2017 08:02
|3159930
|170211-N-CF105-073
|4265x3442
|1.53 MB
|US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 170211-N-CF105-073 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
