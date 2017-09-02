170209-N-CF105-120 ATLANTIC OCEAN (FEB. 09, 2017) Members of the visit, board, search and seizure team (VBSS) clean their weapons in preparation for VBSS operations. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

