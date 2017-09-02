(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170209-N-CF105-120 [Image 2 of 2]

    170209-N-CF105-120

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170209-N-CF105-120 ATLANTIC OCEAN (FEB. 09, 2017) Members of the visit, board, search and seizure team (VBSS) clean their weapons in preparation for VBSS operations. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170209-N-CF105-120 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

