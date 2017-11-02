170211-N-CF105-012 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Seaman Christian Novera stands watch on the aft missile deck of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 07:48
|Photo ID:
|3159923
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-CF105-012
|Resolution:
|5087x3127
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170211-N-CF105-012, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT