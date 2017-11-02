(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170211-N-CF105-012

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    170211-N-CF105-012 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 11, 2017) Seaman Christian Novera stands watch on the aft missile deck of USS James E. Williams’ (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Location: US
