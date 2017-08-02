170208-N-HV059-287 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2017) An MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3 sits on from the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

