170208-N-HV059-278 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 08, 2017) An MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 Detachment 3 sits on from the flight deck of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)
This work, 170208-N-HV059-278 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
