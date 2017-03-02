U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division position their M777 towed 155 mm howitzer near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 06:06 Photo ID: 3159817 VIRIN: 170203-A-JA380-023 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.98 MB Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Howitzers take up firing positions [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.