Howitzers take up firing positions

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division position their M777 towed 155 mm howitzer in its firing position near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ