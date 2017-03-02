Howitzers take up firing positions

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Hewett, a Cannon Crewmember, assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, checks the electronic targeting system of a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

