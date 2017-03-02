(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Howitzers take up firing positions [Image 4 of 6]

    Howitzers take up firing positions

    MOSUL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Hewett, a Cannon Crewmember, assigned to Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, checks the electronic targeting system of a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 06:07
    Photo ID: 3159812
    VIRIN: 170203-A-JA380-010
    Resolution: 5547x3698
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Howitzers take up firing positions [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Advise and Assist
    55th Signal Company (COMCAM)
    ISF
    Iraqi Freedom
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Tasked Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

