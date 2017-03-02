U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division move a M777 towed 155 mm howitzer into a firing position near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 06:07
|Photo ID:
|3159811
|VIRIN:
|170203-A-JA380-007
|Resolution:
|5098x3399
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|MOSUL, NINEVEH, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Howitzers take up firing positions [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT