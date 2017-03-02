(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Battery C conducts fire missions [Image 3 of 8]

    Battery C conducts fire missions

    MOSUL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division fire their M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a fire mission near Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 03, 2017. Battery C is supporting Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battery C conducts fire missions [Image 1 of 8], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

