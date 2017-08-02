(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    554th Military Police Company First Responder Training

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Eric Steen 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers with the 554th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade participate in First Responder training on Panzer Barracks, Boeblingen, Germany. The training took place on 10 Feb. 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 554th Military Police Company First Responder Training, by Eric Steen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    554th MP Company
    First Responder Training

