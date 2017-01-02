Iraqi police officers perform security drills under the watchful eye of an Australian army trainer during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb 1, 2017. This training was conducted as part of a six-week course in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 01:33
|Photo ID:
|3159685
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-MF745-178
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ninevah police practice urban room clearance [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT