Ninevah police practice urban room clearance

Iraqi police officers perform security drills under the watchful eye of an Australian army trainer during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb 1, 2017. This training was conducted as part of a six-week course in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

