    Ninevah police practice urban room clearance [Image 1 of 5]

    Ninevah police practice urban room clearance

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi police officers perform security drills under the watchful eye of an Australian army trainer during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb 1, 2017. This training was conducted as part of a six-week course in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3159685
    VIRIN: 170201-A-MF745-178
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ninevah police practice urban room clearance [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

