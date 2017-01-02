An Iraqi Ninevah police officer provides security during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. This training was part of a six-week training course in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

Date Taken: 02.01.2017
This work, Ninevah police practice urban room clearance [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.