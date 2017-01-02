Iraqi Ninevah police provide security during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. The police are taught how to operate in a complex environment during a six-week training course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 01:34
|Photo ID:
|3159681
|VIRIN:
|170201-A-MF745-082
|Resolution:
|5516x3677
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ninevah police practice urban room clearance [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT