Ninevah police practice urban room clearance

Iraqi Ninevah police provide security during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. The police are taught how to operate in a complex environment during a six-week training course led by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

