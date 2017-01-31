Iraqi Ninevah police prepare to enter and clear a building during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. The police participate in a six-week course led by Coalition forces designed to improve combat skills. The training is in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 01:35 Photo ID: 3159675 VIRIN: 170131-A-MF745-250 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.09 MB Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninevah Police Urban Assault Training [Image 1 of 9], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.