Ninevah Police Urban Assault Training

Australian army trainers conduct a briefing with Iraqi Ninevah police during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. Coalition forces trained Ninevah police in room clearance during the urban assault portion of an eight-week course in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017