GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 12, 2017) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), approaches the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 01:10 Photo ID: 3159657 VIRIN: 170212-N-LI768-010 Resolution: 4031x2879 Size: 1.16 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPS [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.