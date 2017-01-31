An Australian army trainer demonstrates to Iraqi Ninevah police how to clear a room of possible enemy combatants during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. The police learned how to enter and clear buildings in a six-week course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 01:42
|Photo ID:
|3159654
|VIRIN:
|170131-A-MF745-127
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ninevah Police Urban Assault Training [Image 1 of 9], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
