USS MAKIN ISLAND FAST ROPE TRAINING

GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 11, 2017) Lance Cpl. Zachary Johnson, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in fast rope training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

