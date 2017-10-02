(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS MAKIN ISLAND FAST ROPE TRAINING

    USS MAKIN ISLAND FAST ROPE TRAINING

    GULF OF ADEN

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 11, 2017) Lance Cpl. Zachary Johnson, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in fast rope training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 00:06
    Photo ID: 3159608
    VIRIN: 170211-N-LI768-065
    Resolution: 2635x3689
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND FAST ROPE TRAINING, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT