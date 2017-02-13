170213-N-XT039-224 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Josh Blair, from San Diego, Calif., and Seaman William Ford, from Kissimmee, Fla., pay out mooring lines on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 23:17
|Photo ID:
|3159593
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-XT039-224
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|904.15 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Returns to Sasebo, Japan [Image 1 of 5], by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Bonhomme Richard completes unit-level training in record time
LEAVE A COMMENT