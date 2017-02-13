USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Returns to Sasebo, Japan

170213-N-XT039-195 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jose Garcia, right, from Aurora, Ill., and Seaman William Ford, from Kissimmee, Fla., secure mooring lines on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail, Japan. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

