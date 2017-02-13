(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Returns to Sasebo, Japan [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Returns to Sasebo, Japan

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Jesse Marquezmagallanes 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170213-N-XT039-195 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jose Garcia, right, from Aurora, Ill., and Seaman William Ford, from Kissimmee, Fla., secure mooring lines on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail, Japan. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Returns to Sasebo, Japan [Image 1 of 5], by SR Jesse Marquezmagallanes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

