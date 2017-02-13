USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor

170213-N-XK809-200 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Pierside line-handlers moor amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

