    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170213-N-XK809-200 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Pierside line-handlers moor amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 23:17
    Photo ID: 3159584
    VIRIN: 170213-N-XK809-200
    Resolution: 2618x3934
    Size: 874.91 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    mooring
    forward-deployed
    amphibious assault ship
    LHD 6
    sea and anchor
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    Boatswain's mates
    BMs
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WeAreBHR

