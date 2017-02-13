170213-N-XK809-183 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) Pierside line-handlers communicate with Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 23:16
|Photo ID:
|3159581
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-XK809-183
|Resolution:
|3321x2231
|Size:
|967.07 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
