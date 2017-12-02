170213-N-XK809-137 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, fly in formation after taking off from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 21:11
|Photo ID:
|3159557
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-XK809-137
|Resolution:
|3300x2196
|Size:
|924.5 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT