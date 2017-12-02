(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    HSC 25 Sea Hawks depart USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170213-N-XK809-083 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 13, 2017) MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, prepare to take off from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard completed unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 21:10
    Photo ID: 3159551
    VIRIN: 170213-N-XK809-083
    Resolution: 3300x2196
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    flight ops
    Pacific
    MH-60S
    LHD 6
    HSC 25
    air department
    Sea Hawk
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

