    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4]

    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Manuel Tiscareno 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Gary Sinise addresses veterans, service members, and family members at Naval Medical Center San Diego during an event for wounded warriors. The Gary Senise foundation often conducts these events to honor and bring awareness to the veteran community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manuel Tiscareno/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:58
    Photo ID: 3159540
    VIRIN: 170212-N-MT915-031
    Resolution: 3622x2411
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Manuel Tiscareno, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    awareness
    foundation
    Gary Sinese
    veterans
    wounded warriors
    NRNPASE-W

