170211-N-CM227-049 (Feb. 11, 2017) SAN DIEGO -- Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform during the forth annual Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The Gary Sinise Foundation aims to bring awareness and support to wounded warriors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marie A. Montez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 19:59
|Photo ID:
|3159537
|VIRIN:
|170211-N-CM227-049
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt Dan Band [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Marie Montez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
