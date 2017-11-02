(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt Dan Band Naval Medical Center San DIego [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt Dan Band Naval Medical Center San DIego

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marie Montez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170211-N-CM227-027 (Feb. 11, 2017) SAN DIEGO -- Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform during the forth annual Spirit Festival at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The Gary Sinise Foundation aims to bring awareness and support to wounded warriors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marie A. Montez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Dan Band Naval Medical Center San DIego [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Marie Montez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

