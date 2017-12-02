SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) A Navy Chief Petty Officer performs push-ups in a contest during the Gary Senise foundation event held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The Gary Senise foundation often conducts these events to honor and bring awareness to the veteran community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manuel Tiscareno/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:59 Photo ID: 3159534 VIRIN: 170212-N-MT915-065 Resolution: 2297x2297 Size: 1.47 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL, by PO2 Manuel Tiscareno, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.