SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) A Navy Chief Petty Officer performs push-ups in a contest during the Gary Senise foundation event held at Naval Medical Center San Diego. The Gary Senise foundation often conducts these events to honor and bring awareness to the veteran community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manuel Tiscareno/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 19:59
|Photo ID:
|3159534
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-MT915-065
|Resolution:
|2297x2297
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL, by PO2 Manuel Tiscareno, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
