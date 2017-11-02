(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.11.2017

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman (Equipment) Airman Jairo Ceja, prepares to assist in the launch of two T-45C Goshawks assigned to Carrier Training Wings (CTW) 1 and 2 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    VIRIN: 170211-N-OS569-123
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy
    CVN 69
    Ike
    Sailor
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

