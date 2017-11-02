Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman (Equipment) Airman Jairo Ceja, prepares to assist in the launch of two T-45C Goshawks assigned to Carrier Training Wings (CTW) 1 and 2 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

