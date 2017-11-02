170211-N-RG360-0036 CORONADO (Feb. 11, 2017)— Rear Adm. Robert T. Durand, Vice Chief of Information, speaks to Navy Reserve Sailors on board Naval Air Station North Island. Durand was in the San Diego area to meet with local public affairs units, answer questions, and discuss the current and future climate of Navy public affairs. As vice chief of information, Durand is in charge of leading the Navy Reserve Public Affairs program worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Melissa K. Russell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:59 Photo ID: 3159521 VIRIN: 170211-N-RG360-0036 Resolution: 2714x2172 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170211-N-RG360-0036 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.