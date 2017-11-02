170211-N-RG360-0030 CORONADO (Feb. 11, 2017)— Rear Adm. Robert T. Durand, Vice Chief of Information, speaks to Navy Reserve Sailors on board Naval Air Station North Island. Durand was in the San Diego area to meet with local public affairs units, answer questions, and discuss the current and future climate of Navy public affairs. As vice chief of information, Durand is in charge of leading the Navy Reserve Public Affairs program worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Melissa K. Russell/Released)
