    170211-N-RG360-0028 [Image 3 of 3]

    170211-N-RG360-0028

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Russell 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170211-N-RG360-0028 CORONADO (Feb. 11, 2017)— Rear Adm. Robert T. Durand, Vice Chief of Information, speaks to Navy Reserve Sailors on board Naval Air Station North Island. Durand was in the San Diego area to meet with local public affairs units, answer questions, and discuss the current and future climate of Navy public affairs. As vice chief of information, Durand is in charge of leading the Navy Reserve Public Affairs program worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Melissa K. Russell/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3159519
    VIRIN: 170211-N-RG360-0028
    Resolution: 3320x2656
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170211-N-RG360-0028 [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Melissa Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

