    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 2 of 4]

    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Gonzalez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170212-N-OP638-058 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Sanethavong receives a prize from celebrity chef Robert Irvine after his victory of the chicken wing eating contest at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The Gary Sinise foundation was present at NMCSD honoring service members and bringing awareness to issues surrounding veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:04
    Photo ID: 3159516
    VIRIN: 170212-N-OP638-058
    Resolution: 2991x2039
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

