170212-N-OP638-058 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Sanethavong receives a prize from celebrity chef Robert Irvine after his victory of the chicken wing eating contest at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The Gary Sinise foundation was present at NMCSD honoring service members and bringing awareness to issues surrounding veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:04 Photo ID: 3159516 VIRIN: 170212-N-OP638-058 Resolution: 2991x2039 Size: 1.52 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.