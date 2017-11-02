INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL

170212-N-OP638-057 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Sanethavong celebrates his victory of the chicken wing eating contest on stage with Gary Sinise and celebrity chef Robert Irvine at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The Gary Sinise foundation was present at NMCSD honoring service members and bringing awareness to issues surrounding veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released).

