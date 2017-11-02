170212-N-OP638-056 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Sanethavong wipes his face after his victory of the chicken wing eating contest at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The Gary Sinise foundation was present at NMCSD honoring service members and bringing awareness to issues surrounding veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 20:05
|Photo ID:
|3159511
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-OP638-056
|Resolution:
|2092x2688
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT