    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 4 of 4]

    INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Gonzalez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170212-N-OP638-056 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 11, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Sam Sanethavong wipes his face after his victory of the chicken wing eating contest at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD). The Gary Sinise foundation was present at NMCSD honoring service members and bringing awareness to issues surrounding veterans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 20:05
    Photo ID: 3159511
    VIRIN: 170212-N-OP638-056
    Resolution: 2092x2688
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INVINSIBLE SPIRIT FESTIVAL [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NRNAPSE-W

    • LEAVE A COMMENT