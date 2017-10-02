Capt. Peter Martin, commander, Sector Houston-Galveston, and Rear Adm. David Callahan, commander, 8th Coast Guard District, present the Coast Guard Meritorious Service Award to Houston Pilots Captains Michael McGee and Michael Phillips, Feb. 10, 2017. They received the award for their outstanding response to the Aframax River tanker fire in the Houston Ship Channel, Sept. 2016. Photo by Houston Pilots
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 14:59
|Photo ID:
|3159308
|VIRIN:
|170210-G-XX999-1001
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, Coast Guard presents Meritorious Service Award to tanker fire responders [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
