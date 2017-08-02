170208-N-YL073-008 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 8, 2017) - Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jan-Rainier San Juan, a native of Fountain, Colo., assigned to Construction Battalion Mobile Unit (CBMU) 202, repairs a wall mounted telephone during a visit to a hospital in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, in support of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

