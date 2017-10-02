(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Langer 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 10, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, launches from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 07:18
    Photo ID: 3158997
    VIRIN: 170210-N-LI768-073
    Resolution: 3503x2502
    Size: 806.43 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Devin Langer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations
    USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT