USS Makin Island (LHD 8) flight operations

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Feb. 10, 2017) An AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, launches from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer/released)

