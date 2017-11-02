(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 8 of 22]

    Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017

    LAEM CHABANG INTERNATIONAL TERMI, CHON BURI, THAILAND

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, drive a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle off the USNS Fred W. Stockham, during exercise Cobra Gold, at Laem Chabang International Terminal, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is an important element of the United States' and all other participating nations' regional military to military engagement efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 04:06
    Photo ID: 3158928
    VIRIN: 170211-M-AR450-1213
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG INTERNATIONAL TERMI, CHON BURI, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Theater Security Cooperation
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

