A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, guides an Assault Amphibious Vehicle from the USNS Fred W. Stockham, during exercise Cobra Gold, at Laem Chabang International Terminal, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is an important element of the United States' and all other participating nations' regional military to military engagement efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Wesley Timm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 04:09 Photo ID: 3158925 VIRIN: 170211-M-AR450-1196 Resolution: 5027x3351 Size: 7.47 MB Location: LAEM CHABANG INTERNATIONAL TERMI, CHON BURI, TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offloading Begins on the USNS Gunnery Sgt. Fred W. Stockham During Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 22], by Cpl Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.